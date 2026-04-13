Cristopher Sanchez headshot

Cristopher Sanchez News: Fans eight in six strong innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Sanchez (2-1) notched the win Monday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out eight.

Other than serving up a two-run shot to Dansby Swanson in the fourth inning, Sanchez put together another strong outing Monday. The star left-hander fanned at least six for the fourth time in as many starts this year, also generating an impressive 16 whiffs on the evening. Sanchez, who owns a 2.01 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB over 22.1 innings, has given up two runs or fewer in each of his four appearances ahead of a difficult assignment this weekend against Atlanta.

Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies
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