Cristopher Sanchez News: Fans seven in no-decision
Sanchez allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against San Francisco in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.
Sanchez had a rough first inning, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk. However, he bounced back impressively, finishing his outing with 5.2 scoreless frames during which he yielded just three baserunners. Sanchez recorded his third quality start across his past four appearances, and his 6.2 innings marked a campaign high. The lefty's 1.51 season WHIP isn't ideal, but he's otherwise posted good numbers with a 2.90 ERA and 50:13 K:BB through 40.1 frames spanning seven starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristopher Sanchez See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 23: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week12 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 1812 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristopher Sanchez See More