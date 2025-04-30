Cristopher Sanchez News: Five solid innings in third win

Sanchez (3-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Nationals after allowing two runs on five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out six.

After being limited to two innings due to forearm soreness in his last start against the Mets, Sanchez looked sharp and didn't appear to be facing any restrictions Wednesday. While he did lend a season-high three free passes, the left-hander generated 13 whiffs and yielded just one extra-base hit. Sanchez has thrown at least five innings in five of his six outings this season, and he'll take a steady 3.45 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 39:11 K:BB over 31.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Rays.