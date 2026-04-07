Cristopher Sanchez News: Gives up 11 hits in loss
Sanchez (1-1) took the loss against San Francisco on Tuesday, allowing four runs (two earned) on 11 hits and no walks while striking out six batters over five-plus innings.
Sanchez entered Tuesday having given up just one run on seven hits through two starts spanning 11.1 frames, but he was less effective against the Giants. The southpaw had to frequently work out of trouble over his first three innings, though he managed to make it through four frames with just one run allowed. Things fell apart for Sanchez a bit in the fifth, as he yielded a pair of runs (both were unearned) on three hits, including a double. He returned for the sixth but allowed the only two batters he faced to reach base before being pulled, with one more run being charged to him following his departure. Sanchez's ERA still sits at an attractive 1.65, and this shaky outing isn't going to remove him from the conversation as one of the baseball's top starting pitchers.
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