Cristopher Sanchez News: Inks six-year extension

Sanchez agreed to a six-year, $107 million contract extension with the Phillies on Sunday that includes a club option for 2033, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The new deal begins in 2027, so the left-hander will still make $3.5 million this season as part of the four-year, $21.5 million extension he signed in 2024, which still had a couple years remaining plus two team options. Sanchez has been named Philadelphia's Opening Day starter for Thursday's matchup with the Rangers after posting a 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 212:44 K:BB across 32 regular-season starts last year.