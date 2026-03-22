Cristopher Sanchez headshot

Cristopher Sanchez News: Inks six-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 6:01am

Sanchez agreed to a six-year, $107 million contract extension with the Phillies on Sunday that includes a club option for 2033, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The new deal begins in 2027, so the left-hander will still make $3.5 million this season as part of the four-year, $21.5 million extension he signed in 2024, which still had a couple years remaining plus two team options. Sanchez has been named Philadelphia's Opening Day starter for Thursday's matchup with the Rangers after posting a 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 212:44 K:BB across 32 regular-season starts last year.

Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies
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