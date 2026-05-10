Cristopher Sanchez News: Keeps rolling Sunday
Sanchez (4-2) earned the win Sunday over the Rockies, allowing five hits while striking out seven across seven scoreless innings.
It's Sanchez's second straight scoreless outing -- he's given up just eight hits while striking out 17 over 15 innings in that span. Sanchez's ERA is down to 2.11 through nine starts (55.1 innings) this season with a 1.28 WHIP and 67:14 K:BB. The southpaw will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled to come next week in Pittsburgh.
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