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Cristopher Sanchez News: Makes history with scoreless streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Sanchez (6-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Padres, allowing six hits while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings.

Sanchez continued his historic run by throwing seven more scoreless innings, surpassing Hall of Famer Grover Alexander for the longest scoreless innings streak by a Phillies pitcher. The left-hander's streak now sits at 44.2 consecutive innings, eclipsing Alexander's 41-inning mark set during the 1911 season. Wednesday, Sanchez threw 67 of his 100 pitches for strikes while piling up 18 whiffs, and after his exit, the Phillies bullpen completed the full-game shutout. The ace left-hander now owns an MLB-best 1.47 ERA alongside a 1.12 WHIP and 95:16 K:BB across 79.1 innings. The 29-year-old is currently lined up for a rematch against San Diego in his next scheduled start, where he'll look to extend his historic streak.

Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies
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