Cristopher Sanchez News: Moves into MLB lead with 16th victory

Sanchez (16-4) earned the win over Miami on Monday, allowing one run on eight hits and three walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Sanchez held the Marlins scoreless until the sixth inning, when he gave up one run on two hits and a walk. That ended up being his final frame despite the fact that the southpaw was at a modest 90 pitches upon his departure. Sanchez had to sweat things out a bit as Philadelphia's bullpen gave up four runs over the final three innings, but the All-Star hurler ultimately was rewarded with his MLB-leading 16th victory. While Sanchez hasn't been quite as dominant since his 50.2-inning scoreless streak came to an end in early June, he's still been one of the league's top hurlers and is rolling along right now, posting a quality start in five of his past seven appearances. He's also struck out at least six batters in every start during that span, and he'll look to keep that streak going his next time out, which lines up to come at home versus St. Louis.