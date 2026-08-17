Cristopher Sanchez headshot

Cristopher Sanchez News: Moves into MLB lead with 16th victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Sanchez (16-4) earned the win over Miami on Monday, allowing one run on eight hits and three walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Sanchez held the Marlins scoreless until the sixth inning, when he gave up one run on two hits and a walk. That ended up being his final frame despite the fact that the southpaw was at a modest 90 pitches upon his departure. Sanchez had to sweat things out a bit as Philadelphia's bullpen gave up four runs over the final three innings, but the All-Star hurler ultimately was rewarded with his MLB-leading 16th victory. While Sanchez hasn't been quite as dominant since his 50.2-inning scoreless streak came to an end in early June, he's still been one of the league's top hurlers and is rolling along right now, posting a quality start in five of his past seven appearances. He's also struck out at least six batters in every start during that span, and he'll look to keep that streak going his next time out, which lines up to come at home versus St. Louis.

Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristopher Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristopher Sanchez See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 6
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 6
Author Image
Chris Toman
12 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, July 26
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, July 26
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
23 days ago