Cristopher Sanchez News: Scoreless streak ends in win
Sanchez (7-2) earned the win Wednesday over the Padres, allowing a run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out eight.
Sanchez was stellar again Wednesday as he blanked the Padres for six innings before allowing a lone run on a Jackson Merrill two-out single in the seventh, ending his scoreless streak at 50.2 innings, the fifth longest in MLB history. Sanchez's ERA sits at a league-best 1.46 through 13 starts (86.1 innings) this season with a 1.09 WHIP and a superb 103:17 K:BB. The southpaw's next outing is tentatively scheduled to come on the road next week in Toronto.
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