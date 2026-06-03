Cristopher Sanchez News: Scoreless streak ends in win

Sanchez (7-2) earned the win Wednesday over the Padres, allowing a run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out eight.

Sanchez was stellar again Wednesday as he blanked the Padres for six innings before allowing a lone run on a Jackson Merrill two-out single in the seventh, ending his scoreless streak at 50.2 innings, the fifth longest in MLB history. Sanchez's ERA sits at a league-best 1.46 through 13 starts (86.1 innings) this season with a 1.09 WHIP and a superb 103:17 K:BB. The southpaw's next outing is tentatively scheduled to come on the road next week in Toronto.