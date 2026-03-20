Cristopher Sanchez News: Starting Opening Day
Sanchez was announced as the Phillies' Opening Day starter for Thursday's game versus the Rangers, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The left-hander certainly earned it after he posted a 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 212:44 K:BB across 202 innings during the regular season last year, though Zack Wheeler (shoulder) likely would have still earned the nod if healthy. Sanchez has established himself as a frontline starter the past two seasons, with his 212 strikeouts last year ranking seventh in MLB.
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