Cristopher Sanchez News: Strikes out 12 in win

Sanchez (2-0) earned the win Thursday over the Giants, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out 12.

Sanchez was dominant Thursday, logging a career-high 12 strikeouts en route to a second straight win. All three of San Francisco's runs against Sanchez came off the bat of Matt Chapman, who drove in a run with a single in the first inning before smacking a two-run homer in the sixth. Sanchez's ERA now sits at 2.96 through four starts (24.1 innings) with a 1.15 WHIP and an impressive 31:6 K:BB. The left-hander is currently scheduled for next week on the road against the Mets.