Cristopher Sanchez headshot

Cristopher Sanchez News: Suffers tough-luck loss Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Sanchez (2-2) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing three unearned runs on eight hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over six innings.

Sanchez allowed all three runs in the third inning after a two-out error by Edmundo Sosa, with one scoring on an infield single and two on another softly hit single (69.1 mph). He was strong otherwise, throwing 59 of 93 pitches for strikes and generating a whopping 13 whiffs on his changeup alone. The southpaw has now yielded two earned runs or fewer in each of his five outings to open the season and owns a 1.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB across 28.1 innings. He's slated for a road matchup against the Cubs next week.

Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristopher Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristopher Sanchez See More
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
17 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
17 days ago