Cristopher Sanchez News: Suffers tough-luck loss Saturday

Sanchez (2-2) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing three unearned runs on eight hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over six innings.

Sanchez allowed all three runs in the third inning after a two-out error by Edmundo Sosa, with one scoring on an infield single and two on another softly hit single (69.1 mph). He was strong otherwise, throwing 59 of 93 pitches for strikes and generating a whopping 13 whiffs on his changeup alone. The southpaw has now yielded two earned runs or fewer in each of his five outings to open the season and owns a 1.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB across 28.1 innings. He's slated for a road matchup against the Cubs next week.