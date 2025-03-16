Curt Casali News: Assigned to minor-league camp

Atlanta assigned Casali to minor-league camp Sunday.

Casali was brought in by Atlanta on a minor-league deal in January after appearing in 41 regular-season games for the Giants in 2024. Even with Sean Murphy rehabbing from a fractured rib on his left side, Casali will start the 2025 campaign in Triple-A, leaving Drake Baldwin, Chadwick Tromp and Sandy Leon to battle for catching duties on Opening Day.