Curt Casali News: Cut by Atlanta

Atlanta released Casali on Monday.

Atlanta had assigned Casali to minor-league camp Sunday, but rather than accepting a likely assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett to open the 2025 season, the veteran backstop was instead given the opportunity to try to find work on the open market. Casali spent the 2024 season in the Cubs and Giants organization, logging 125 plate appearances in the big leagues with the latter club and slashing .194/.293/.250 with one home run and eight RBI.