Curtis Mead News: Batting leadoff in opener

Mead is starting at first base and batting leadoff in Friday's opener versus the Rockies.

Mead was one of the best hitters in all of baseball during spring training, going a ridiculous 22-for-42 (.524) with one home run and a 6:6 K:BB. The Rays have rewarded him by slotting him at the top of their batting order against southpaw Kyle Freeland. Much of Mead's playing time is likely to come versus lefties, but he could play his way into additional at-bats if he gets off to a hot start.