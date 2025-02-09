Curtis Mead News: Battling for bench spot

Mead will enter spring training battling for one of the final bench spots with Eloy Jimenez, Marc Topkin of the Tamp Bay Times reports.

Mead was a highly regarded prospect in the Rays' system, but he has managed just a 78 wRC+ across 224 big-league plate appearances. Though he's capable of playing both second and third base, the team boasts considerable depth at each position and could instead opt to keep the potential power bat of Jimenez on the roster.