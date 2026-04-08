Curtis Mead News: Big day in extra-inning loss
Mead went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.
Getting the start at first base and batting second, Mead took left-hander Matthew Liberatore deep for a solo shot in the fifth inning, giving the Nationals a 5-2 lead that the bullpen would eventually squander. The 25-year-old has mainly been used as a short-side platoon partner for Luis Garcia since arriving in Washington, and he's finding a groove in that role -- over the last four games he's gone 5-for-11 with two doubles, a homer and three RBI. If Mead keeps producing, he could begin to see more work at DH and against right-handed pitching.
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