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Curtis Mead News: Big day in extra-inning loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Mead went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.

Getting the start at first base and batting second, Mead took left-hander Matthew Liberatore deep for a solo shot in the fifth inning, giving the Nationals a 5-2 lead that the bullpen would eventually squander. The 25-year-old has mainly been used as a short-side platoon partner for Luis Garcia since arriving in Washington, and he's finding a groove in that role -- over the last four games he's gone 5-for-11 with two doubles, a homer and three RBI. If Mead keeps producing, he could begin to see more work at DH and against right-handed pitching.

Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals
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