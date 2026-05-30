Curtis Mead News: Clubs eighth homer
Mead went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Padres.
The former Rays top prospect gave the Nationals an early 2-1 lead when he launched a mediocre Lucas Giolito fastball 414 feet to center field in the first inning. Mead is up to eight homers on the season, and four of them have come in his last six games as he seizes the starting job at third base. During that heater, the 25-year-old is batting .320 (8-for-25) with six RBI and six runs.
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