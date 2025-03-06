Curtis Mead News: Continues hot start to spring

Mead went 4-for-4 with one walk and one run scored in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Mead is swinging a red-hot bat this spring. He's 14-for-18 at the plate, slashing .778/.810/1.000, with one home run, two RBI and four runs scored through seven Grapefruit League contests. Mead's blistering start to the spring could pave the way for him to make the Opening Day roster as a reserve infielder for Tampa Bay. Mead appeared in 38 regular-season games for the Rays last season and posted one home run, seven RBI, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases across 132 plate appearances.