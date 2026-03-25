Curtis Mead News: Exits 40-man roster
The White Sox designated Mead for assignment Wednesday.
Mead is a victim of the White Sox needing to clear space on their 40-man roster. The former top prospect has yet to establish himself at the big-league level, slashing .238/.300/.317 across parts of three seasons. Mead is still just 25, so there could be a club willing to take a shot at him via waivers.
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