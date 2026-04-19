Curtis Mead News: Goes yard Sunday
Mead went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Giants.
Mead delivered the game's biggest swing, launching a two-run homer off Robbie Ray in the fifth inning to extend Washington's lead. The long ball was his second of the season. Entering Sunday, Mead had been in a slump, going just 2-for-20 over his previous eight games, making this a much-needed breakthrough. The 25-year-old is now slashing .205/.271/.409 with seven RBI and two stolen bases across 48 plate appearances.
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