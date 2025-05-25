Fantasy Baseball
Curtis Mead headshot

Curtis Mead News: Homers in three straight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Mead hit a two-run home run in his only plate appearance Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Mead has seen increased playing time across the last week, though that was only because the Rays faced three lefties. He's started just four games against right-handed pitching all season, limiting his fantasy appeal despite the fact that he has a home run in each of his last three games -- two of which were starts.

