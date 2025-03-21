Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Curtis Mead headshot

Curtis Mead News: Makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Mead has made the Opening Day roster, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Mead has been one of the best performers during Grapefruit League play, going an absurd 19-for-35 with one home run in 13 contests. Once the regular season begins, much of Mead's playing time likely will come versus left-handed pitching, although he could play his way into at-bats against righties, too, if he's able to carry over his performance from this spring. The 24-year-old has just a 78 wRC+ across 224 big-league plate appearances.

Curtis Mead
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now