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Curtis Mead News: On base three times Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 8:52am

Mead went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and an RBI in Monday's extra-innings loss to the Mets.

The 25-year-old began the night on the bench but wound up seeing a full allotment of plate appearances after pinch-hitting for Luis Garcia in the seventh inning of a game that wasn't decided until the 12th. Mead and Garcia has formed a very effective tandem at first base over the last few weeks, and over 50 PAs since April 29, Mead is slashing .324/.500/.541 with five doubles, a homer, a steal, six RBI and 10 runs. Garcia, for his part, has a .921 OPS in 49 PAs over that same period. With Brady House demoted to Triple-A on Monday, the Nationals' lineup could see a shake-up that gets both players a little more playing time, either at second base or at DH.

Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals
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