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Curtis Mead News: Powers Nats with two homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Mead went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 10-2 win over Cleveland.

After James Wood opened the game with a leadoff homer, Mead followed shortly after by crushing a two-run shot off Tanner Bibee before Cleveland could even record an out. The third baseman later added another solo homer in the fifth inning to extend Washington's lead, marking his first career multi-homer game. The long balls were his sixth and seventh of the season and he's now homered three times over his last three games. Mead is slashing .241/.353/.491 with eight doubles, 20 RBI, 22 runs scored and three stolen bases across 136 plate appearances.

Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals
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