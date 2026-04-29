Curtis Mead News: Racks up career-high four hits

Mead went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and four runs scored in Wednesday's 14-2 win over the Mets.

Mead couldn't be stopped Wednesday, crossing the plate a season-high four times while also submitting his first career four-hit attack. The infielder has gone deep three times in his past seven outings, though he has gone hitless in the other four contests. Overall, Mead is hitting .226 with four homers, four doubles, seven walks and 12 RBI through 62 at-bats.