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Curtis Mead News: Shipped to D.C.

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

The White Sox traded Mead to the Nationals on Saturday in exchange for minor-league catcher Boston Smith.

Mead was DFA'd by Chicago on Wednesday, but he'll rejoin a 40-man roster after being traded to Washington. The 25-year-old infielder has slashed just .238/.300/.317 across 445 plate appearances in his MLB career, but he posted a .908 OPS in Triple-A last season.

Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals
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