Dairon Blanco Injury: Cleared of possible concussion
Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Monday that Blanco has been cleared of a full concussion but will be limited to light activity over the next few days, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Blanco was struck in the helmet by a pitch during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Brewers. He will continue to be evaluated but appears to have avoided a serious injury. The speedy Blanco is competing for a reserve role with the Royals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dairon Blanco See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Closing Out on Steals153 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Biggest Hitter Projection Changes241 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target268 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target275 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dairon Blanco See More