Dairon Blanco Injury: Headed for further evaluation
Blanco is being sent for further evaluation after getting struck in the helmet by a pitch during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Blanco was initially able to remain in the game after being checked out by a team trainer, but manager Matt Quatraro noted after the exhibition that Blanco is headed for further evaluation after experiencing dizziness. He can be considered day-to-day until further notice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dairon Blanco See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Closing Out on Steals152 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Biggest Hitter Projection Changes240 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target267 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target274 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dairon Blanco See More