Dairon Blanco Injury: Headed for further evaluation

Blanco is being sent for further evaluation after getting struck in the helmet by a pitch during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Blanco was initially able to remain in the game after being checked out by a team trainer, but manager Matt Quatraro noted after the exhibition that Blanco is headed for further evaluation after experiencing dizziness. He can be considered day-to-day until further notice.