Dairon Blanco headshot

Dairon Blanco Injury: Takes part in pregame work Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Blanco (Achilles) went through full pregame activities with the Royals on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Blanco resumed working out with the big club for the first time since he received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 4 to alleviate pain in his right Achilles tendon. The outfielder is facing an unclear timeline for his return and will likely have to complete a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list.

