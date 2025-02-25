Fantasy Baseball
Dairon Blanco Injury: Undergoing MRI on Tuesday

Published on February 25, 2025

Blanco (Achilles) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Blanco was scratched from the lineup Monday against the Athletics. X-rays came back negative, but he'll have more tests before being cleared to return. Blanco is competing for a reserve outfielder gig this spring after slashing .258/.308/.392 with four home runs and 13 RBI across 132 plate appearances for the Royals last summer.

