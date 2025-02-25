Dairon Blanco Injury: Undergoing MRI on Tuesday

Blanco (Achilles) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Blanco was scratched from the lineup Monday against the Athletics. X-rays came back negative, but he'll have more tests before being cleared to return. Blanco is competing for a reserve outfielder gig this spring after slashing .258/.308/.392 with four home runs and 13 RBI across 132 plate appearances for the Royals last summer.