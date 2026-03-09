Dairon Blanco News: Headed to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Blanco to Triple-A Round Rock after claiming him off waivers from the Royals on Sunday.

The right-handed-hitting Blanco looked like a potential candidate to fill out a short-side platoon role in the Texas outfield, but he won't end up reporting to big-league camp and will instead head to Triple-A to begin the upcoming season. Though Blanco has been a near-league-average hitter over his first four MLB seasons with a 99 wRC+, he fell out of favor with the Royals in 2025, logging just eight plate appearances in the majors while mustering a middling .253/.332/.405 slash line over 77 games at Triple-A Omaha. The Rangers may want to see Blanco show some improvement as a hitter at the Triple-A level before giving him another look in the big leagues.