Dairon Blanco headshot

Dairon Blanco News: Lands in Arlington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Rangers claimed Blanco off waivers from the Royals on Sunday.

Though Kansas City him expendable after signing free-agent outfielder Starling Marte, Blanco should be in good position to secure a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster. A right-handed hitter with exceptional speed, Blanco could profile as an ideal short-side platoon mate in the outfield for Evan Carter, a career .083 hitter versus left-handed pitching.

Dairon Blanco
Texas Rangers
