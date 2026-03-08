Dairon Blanco News: Lands in Arlington
The Rangers claimed Blanco off waivers from the Royals on Sunday.
Though Kansas City him expendable after signing free-agent outfielder Starling Marte, Blanco should be in good position to secure a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster. A right-handed hitter with exceptional speed, Blanco could profile as an ideal short-side platoon mate in the outfield for Evan Carter, a career .083 hitter versus left-handed pitching.
