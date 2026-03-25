Dairon Blanco headshot

Dairon Blanco News: Loses 40-man roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Rangers designated Blanco for assignment Wednesday.

Blanco was sent to minors camp by the Rangers immediately after being claimed off waivers in early March. The speedy outfielder is now set to go through the waivers process again.

Dairon Blanco
Texas Rangers
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