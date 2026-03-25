Dairon Blanco News: Loses 40-man roster spot
The Rangers designated Blanco for assignment Wednesday.
Blanco was sent to minors camp by the Rangers immediately after being claimed off waivers in early March. The speedy outfielder is now set to go through the waivers process again.
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