Dairon Blanco News: Makes final roster

Blanco has won a spot on the 26-man roster as a reserve outfielder, MLB.com reports.

Blanco missed time early in spring training due to right Achilles tightness, but was healthy the past two weeks. He hit .333 (7-for-21) with three stolen bases this spring. He'll work as a reserve for all three out outfield positions and be used as a pinch runner. He could be a good source of stolen bases if he can get enough playing time.