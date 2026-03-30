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Dairon Blanco News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

The Rangers Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com Blanco to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, mmm reports.

He passed through waivers unclaimed after being removed from the 40-man roster last week. Blanco could decline the assignment since he's been outrighted previously, but it appears he plans to stick around in the organization as outfield depth.

Dairon Blanco
Texas Rangers
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