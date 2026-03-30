Dairon Blanco News: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Rangers Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com Blanco to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, mmm reports.
He passed through waivers unclaimed after being removed from the 40-man roster last week. Blanco could decline the assignment since he's been outrighted previously, but it appears he plans to stick around in the organization as outfield depth.
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