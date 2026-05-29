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Dairon Blanco News: Released by Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Rangers released Blanco on Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Blanco has slashed .230/.324/.295 with zero home runs and seven stolen bases over 21 contests with Triple-A Round Rock this season. The speedy outfielder will now be on the lookout for a deal with a new organization.

Dairon Blanco
 Free Agent
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