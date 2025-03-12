Fantasy Baseball
Dairon Blanco headshot

Dairon Blanco News: Returns to action in Cactus League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Blanco (Achilles) went 0-for-1 and played three innings in center field in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks in Cactus League play.

After making it out of a minor-league game Sunday no worse for the wear, Blanco returned to action in the Cactus League on Tuesday for the first time since Feb. 23. He was scratched from the spring lineup a day later due to right Achilles tightness and was limited for about a week before ramping back up. While he'll still need to get some more at-bats in during the spring to keep himself available as an option for Opening Day, Blanco should have an inside track for a bench role with Kansas City. Blanco has the ability to defend all three outfield spots and held his own at the dish last season (.700 OPS in 131 plate appearances) while going 31-for-38 in stolen-base attempts.

Dairon Blanco
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
