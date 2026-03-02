Dairon Blanco News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
The Royals designated Blanco for assignment Monday.
The Royals needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Starling Marte, whose signing was officially announced Monday. Known for his blazing speed, Blanco has stolen 59 bases in the majors despite receiving only 285 plate appearances. The 32-year-old could draw interest on waivers from a team seeking outfield depth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dairon Blanco See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Closing Out on Steals160 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Biggest Hitter Projection Changes248 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target275 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target282 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dairon Blanco See More