Dairon Blanco headshot

Dairon Blanco News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

The Royals designated Blanco for assignment Monday.

The Royals needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Starling Marte, whose signing was officially announced Monday. Known for his blazing speed, Blanco has stolen 59 bases in the majors despite receiving only 285 plate appearances. The 32-year-old could draw interest on waivers from a team seeking outfield depth.

Dairon Blanco
Kansas City Royals
