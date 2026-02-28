Dairon Blanco headshot

Dairon Blanco News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Blanco (head) will start in left field and bat ninth in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.

Blanco made two plate appearances off the bench in Friday's contest -- his first spring action since he was hit in the head by a pitch in Sunday's game. The 32-year-old outfielder will now return to the starting nine and continue his pursuit of a spot on Kansas City's Opening Day bench.

Dairon Blanco
Kansas City Royals
