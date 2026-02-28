Dairon Blanco News: Starting Saturday
Blanco (head) will start in left field and bat ninth in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.
Blanco made two plate appearances off the bench in Friday's contest -- his first spring action since he was hit in the head by a pitch in Sunday's game. The 32-year-old outfielder will now return to the starting nine and continue his pursuit of a spot on Kansas City's Opening Day bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dairon Blanco See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Closing Out on Steals158 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Biggest Hitter Projection Changes246 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target273 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target280 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dairon Blanco See More