Daison Acosta News: Reporting to Triple-A
Acosta cleared waivers Monday and has been sent outright to Triple-A El Paso.
Acosta was brought in on a one-year deal back in December, but he's in line to begin the 2026 campaign as bullpen depth in the minor leagues. He struggled a bit at Triple-A Rochester a season ago, accruing a 4.71 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 21.0 innings.
