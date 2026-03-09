Daison Acosta headshot

Daison Acosta News: Reporting to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Acosta cleared waivers Monday and has been sent outright to Triple-A El Paso.

Acosta was brought in on a one-year deal back in December, but he's in line to begin the 2026 campaign as bullpen depth in the minor leagues. He struggled a bit at Triple-A Rochester a season ago, accruing a 4.71 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 21.0 innings.

Daison Acosta
San Diego Padres
