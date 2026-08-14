Dalton Rushing headshot

Dalton Rushing Injury: Takes swings on field Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Rushing (elbow) participated in batting practice at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Rushing was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow in early August and has already been deemed very unlikely to catch again this season. Nonetheless, the Dodgers are hoping to get the 25-year-old back before the end of the campaign as a left-handed-hitting option off the bench. The UCL tear is considered minor, and Rushing is planning to forego surgery in favor of treating the injury with rest and rehab.

Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers
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