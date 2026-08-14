Dalton Rushing Injury: Takes swings on field Friday
Rushing (elbow) participated in batting practice at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Rushing was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow in early August and has already been deemed very unlikely to catch again this season. Nonetheless, the Dodgers are hoping to get the 25-year-old back before the end of the campaign as a left-handed-hitting option off the bench. The UCL tear is considered minor, and Rushing is planning to forego surgery in favor of treating the injury with rest and rehab.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Rushing See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Rushing See More