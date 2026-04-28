Dalton Rushing headshot

Dalton Rushing News: Batting leadoff as DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 10:36pm

Rushing is starting as the designated hitter and batting leadoff Tuesday versus the Marlins.

Not only is Tuesday's start Rushing's first in the leadoff role but also his first of the season in the top half of the order. This will be the 25-year-old's third career start as the designated hitter, as that role is typically reserved for Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is not in the batting lineup Tuesday as he focuses on his start as the pitcher.

Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Rushing See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Rushing See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
5 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago