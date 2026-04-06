Dalton Rushing News: Career-best effort in win

Rushing went 4-for-4 with a two solo home runs and an additional run scored in Monday's win over the Blue Jays.

It was the first career multi-homer game out of Rushing, who also racked up a career-high four knocks Monday. The backstop is off to a ridiculous start in limited action, having gone 6-for-9 with three long balls in his first three appearances, but his pathway to steady reps is blocked by Will Smith at catcher. Rushing remains likely to mostly fill in behind the dish on occasions when Smith needs a breather.