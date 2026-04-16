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Dalton Rushing News: Grand slam, double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Rushing went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.

Rushing got a rare chance to play since Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup only as a pitcher, opening up the designated hitter role. As has been the case early this year, Rushing took advantage of his opportunity with a big performance, driving in half of the Dodgers' runs with his eighth-inning slam to turn the game into a blowout. He's played in just five contests so far, but he's gone 9-for-17 (.529) with four homers, eight RBI, seven runs scored and two doubles. Rushing has already matched his homer total from last season, but he still doesn't have a clear path to playing time aside from the occasional start behind the dish when Will Smith needs to rest his legs.

Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers
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