Damon Keith News: Shipped to Brewers
The Brewers acquired Keith from the Dodgers on Friday in exchange for cash consideration, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Keith spent the 2025 season at Double-A Tulsa, where he slashed .226/.296/.386 with 11 home runs and nine stolen bases over 89 contests. The 25-year-old can handle all three outfield spots and is likely to be assigned to Double-A Biloxi.
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