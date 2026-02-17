Dan Altavilla News: Increased velocity
Altavilla was sitting at 97-98 mph with his fastball during Tuesday's live batting practice session, Bobby Nightengale of The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports. He averaged 96 mph on his fastball last season with the White Sox.
Altavilla is in camp on a non-roster invitee contract, and will also be pitching for Italy in the World Baseball Classic. There are jobs to be won in the Twins bullpen, and this alone won't win him that spot, but it's a nice first step.
