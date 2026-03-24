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Dan Altavilla News: Reassigned to minors camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

The Twins reassigned Altavilla to minor-league camp Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Altavilla showed good velocity this spring but finished with a 4.50 ERA and 5:3 K:BB over six innings of work. He'll give the Twins some experienced relief depth at Triple-A St. Paul.

Dan Altavilla
Minnesota Twins
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