Dan Altavilla News: Returns to Chicago on MiLB deal

Altavilla re-signed Sunday with the White Sox on a minor-league contract.

Chicago granted Altavilla his release last Tuesday after informing him he wouldn't be included on the Opening Day roster, and after briefly exploring his options in free agency, the right-hander ultimately decided to return to the White Sox organization. He reported to Triple-A Charlotte and struck out a batter over 1.2 perfect innings of relief Sunday in the affiliate's 9-6 win over Gwinnett.