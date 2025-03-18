Fantasy Baseball
Dane Dunning headshot

Dane Dunning News: Could begin season in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Dunning's "stock only seems to continue slipping" and he could begin the season in the minors, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Given the expected makeup of their Opening Day rotation, the Rangers have a big need for relievers capable of throwing multiple innings. It's a quality Dunning can provide, but it sounds like he might be on the outside looking in for a rotation spot, anyway. Dunning posted a 5.31 ERA over 15 starts and 11 relief appearances for Texas last season and has minor-league options remaining.

Dane Dunning
Texas Rangers
